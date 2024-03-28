Laurel Premo, Jake Schulman-Ment

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents an evening of experimental roots music with Laurel Premo and Jake Shulman-Ment on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets $20 general admission or $15 student/ALL Member in advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://laurelandjake.bpt.me.

Laurel Premo and Jake Shulman-Ment share a certain ruminant, compositional style in their work, each drawing from deep roots in the folk music and stories of their ancestors. Featured in this program will be voice and fiddle, joy and grief weaving as sound fills these large resonant spaces. Their two separate sets as soloists will culminate in collaborative performance that explores new sounds and connections in a shared American story of migration, search for identity and community, and innovation.