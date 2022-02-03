media release: Presented in partnership with the University of Wisconsin Program in Creative Writing, Lauren Groff will appear live to read from her new book, Matrix. Lauren Groff returns with her exhilarating first new novel since Fates and Furies. Cast out of the royal court by Eleanor of Aquitaine, deemed too coarse and rough-hewn for marriage or courtly life, seventeen-year-old Marie de France is sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey, its nuns on the brink of starvation and beset by disease.