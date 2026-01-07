media release: Just Beyond the View

February 12, 2026 - April 12, 2026

Opening Reception: February 27th, 6-8pm (free to attend)

Lauren Harlowe is an oil painter living and working in Madison, Wisconsin. Her work explores the hidden truths, fragility, and the delicate beauty of our world by depicting images of botanical silhouettes and dramatic landscapes. After growing up in Dallas, Texas, Harlowe attended Washington University in St. Louis, earning a BFA in painting and art history. She earned an MA in painting from Eastern Illinois University in 2009. Maintaining a painting studio in Chicago for 11 years, Harlowe also taught children around the Chicago area, including time spent in the education department at the Museum of Contemporary Art and on the faculty at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools. Since moving to Madison in 2015, Harlowe has grown her own business, teaching painting privately and maintaining a studio on her property on the west side of Madison where she lives with her husband and two daughters.

"Amidst the noise of modern life, I seek to distill moments of stillness and awe. My work is both an internal meditation and an external celebration - an invitation to pause, notice, and grow. Each painting is a quiet offering: a glimpse into the abundant, layered world we inhabit and the inner gardens we cultivate."

Learn more about Lauren HERE.