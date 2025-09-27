media release: This is a Reserved Seat Show. All ticketing is through Ticketmaster. Doors at 10am | Show at 11am.

Infants under 1 year old who will be sitting on a lap do not need a ticket. All other guests will need a ticket.

One of the most popular children’s entertainers in the U.S., Laurie Berkner has filled countless venues nationwide with adoring fans. With more than a billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs are beloved by families worldwide. The first artist to ever appear in music videos on Noggin, Laurie Berkner appeared regularly on the network’s Jack’s Big Music Show and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Laurie has released 16 bestselling, award-winning albums and has authored a number of picture books based on her songs. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children’s musicals produced by New York City Children’s Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.