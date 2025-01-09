Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Blood Drive

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join the Madison Community Policing Foundation for our first annual community Law Enforcement Appreciation Day blood drive.

Appointments encouraged. Schedule yours today!

RedCrossBlood.org / 800-RED-CROSS

Blood Donor App / Sponsor Code: mcpflead

All donors will receive a "limited edition" MCPF and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day mug and be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans!

https://www.facebook.com/events/933779688850993

Health & Fitness, Volunteer
608-335-2363
