Law Park Master Plan

press release: We need your vision. Your voice to imagine a new Law Park.

Imagine fishing, biking, water sports and outdoor play along with arts, entertainment, and food while people and families gather and have fun in and around this downtown waterfront park! Come share and learn more about what Law Park can be. Share your ideas, community goals, and priorities for this lakeshore greenspace. Everyone is welcome!

The city of Madison Parks Division is developing a preliminary report for Law Park that will serve as a reference and guide for future master plan development. The current project includes a robust community engagement effort and a technical analysis of the existing park. The community engagement will focus on gathering input from a diverse range of Madison residents to identify desired park improvements, outline goals for the future master plan process, and generate ideas to connect the waterfront park to the greater downtown area. The technical inquiry will include site investigations and analysis of the current site conditions to identify potential improvement opportunities.

Law Park is a 4.7-acre park situated along the shore of Lake Monona. Current amenities in the park include a public boat launch, bench seating, public art, floating piers and a parking lot. The park is three blocks from the State Capitol and offers over 2,500 linear feet of shoreline access. Although the park provides a linear connection along the south edge of the Isthmus, the available green space is isolated from the greater downtown area and Capitol Square. Numerous plans to improve Law Park and connect it to downtown Madison and the surrounding area have been proposed over the city’s history. None have been implemented to date.

The city of Madison invites the community to participate in any of these three workshops in order to share community needs, explore potential opportunities, and help determine what this downtown waterfront park can mean for the Greater Madison Community. Your input is key to this project’s success!

Visit the project website to subscribe to the mail list for updates, take the online survey, view a map of park and neighborhood context, learn more about project.