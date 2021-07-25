RSVP for Lawn Alternatives
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Replacing the lawn around your home can create biodiversity, conserve water, and offer other environmentally benefical outcomes. Learn about various lawn alternatives and how they easily can be incorporated into home landscapes. See how Olbrich has replaced lawns and traditional perennial beds with more sustainable gardens.
Monday, August 2, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Register by July 25
$18/$15 member
