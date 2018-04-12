Lawren Brianna Ware & Kyle Johnson

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Lawren Brianna Ware is a 2nd year master's student in piano performance student, studying with Prof. Jessica Johnson. This recital will be her solo masters recital. She will be performing works by Bach, Mozart, Liszt, Bonds, Maslanka, L. B. Ware, and Fazil Say. With Kyle Johnson, piano.

UW Humanities Building-Morphy Hall 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-263-5615
