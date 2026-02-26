Lawrence Brownlee & Erin Morley performance class

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: Free | No ticket required

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Theater, this Interdisciplinary Arts Community Session features Lawrence Brownlee, tenor, and Erin Morley, soprano, leading a performance class with School of Music voice students.

Info

Music
608-263-5615
