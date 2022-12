press release: 2023 Winter Writers Reading Series: Lawrence Tabak | 7 p.m. Jan. 18 | Lind Pavilion & Zoom

Lawrence Tabak was awarded the Council for Wisconsin Writers Norbert Blei/August Derleth Nonfiction Book Award for Foxconned: Imaginary Jobs, Bulldozed Homes, and the Sacking of Local Government. A widely published feature writer, essayist and novelist, Lawrence has written for numerous magazines and newspapers, including Salon.com, The New York Times and The Atlantic Monthly. He was educated at Northwestern University and the University of Iowa, from which he holds an M.A. in English. He has been a finalist for Best American Essays and a recipient of Tennis Week’s Magazine’s Great American Tennis Writing Award. Free (donations welcome); register for Zoom link at www.ShakeRagAlley.org or call the office.

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of January through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in readings and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

In 2023 we are look forward to welcoming Wisconsin People & Ideas writing contest winners from the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts, and Letters; the Council for Wisconsin Writers contest winners; and the Jade Ring Writing Contest winners from the Wisconsin Writers Association.

All 2023 readings and discussions will be offered virtually via Zoom with some select evenings featuring in-person options. All reading begin at 7 pm.