press release: Rising NYC based brother/sister duo Lawrence’s music video for their new track, “Probably Up,” premiered on Ones To Watch, who proclaim, “The 'Probably Up' video is a fun testament to the optimism that radiates off these musicians and is a pop song you won't hate to love.” The song appears on the band’s forthcoming album, Living Room, which is set for release September 14.

Living Room—co-produced by Jordan Cohen (tenor/baritone sax), Jonny Koh (guitar), Eli Crews, Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence—chronicles the life of two kids growing up, coping with break-ups, make-ups, family loss and finding harmony between excitement, anxiety, melancholy and empowerment.

Of the album, Lawrence says “We wrote Living Room over the course of the past two years in our family’s living room. It’s important to us that when you hear the songs we write, you feel like you are getting to know us as people. In short, this album is about growing up, and everything that comes with it. So each song is a little window into a moment in our lives, whether that be a fight we had with a loved one, a night of insomnia, or a bite of spicy food that we weren’t prepared for.”

Clyde Lawrence, 24, and Gracie Lawrence, 21, have been writing songs and listening to countless Stevie Wonder, Randy Newman and Aretha Franklin records together in the living room of their family’s New York City apartment since they were little kids. After years of playing together, they officially created Lawrence, an eight-piece soul-pop band comprised of musicians who happen to be their best friends from childhood and college. The keyboard-driven rhythm section and horns create dynamic arrangements to support Clyde and Gracie’s lead vocals and melodies.

In addition to the band, Clyde and Gracie also work in other artistic fields. Clyde has composed songs and score for films such as Miss Congeniality (2000), Music and Lyrics (2007), The Rewrite (2015), Landline (2017) and an upcoming Disney film Noelle (2019). At age six, Clyde was admitted as the youngest member to the Songwriters Guild of America. Gracie can be seen as a series regular in the role of Julie Gardner in the upcoming CBS All-Access murder mystery, $1 alongside John Caroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sturgill Simpson which premiers August 30. Gracie has also appeared on Broadway in “Brighton Beach Memoirs” (2009) and in films such as The Sitter (2011), upcoming film Adam (set to be released 2018), Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009) and in television shows such as The Good Wife (2012), The Americans (2014) and Younger (2015).