Layers of Nature: Learn to Make Collage Animals

media release: Join Charlotte Easterling and learn to make detailed collages of animals using layers of cut paper. We'll start with cut outs of various animals and explore shapes and colors to give them depth and texture. Make your designs realistic, whimsical, abstract, or a little of everything! This workshop will have you using scissors/Xacto knives, glue, and paper. It's open to all ages, but younger kids may need a little help with some of the cutting.

Registration is required. Registration opens two weeks before the program (11/22/25) at 9:00am. In addition to online registration, you can reserve your spot by calling Goodman South Madison Library at (608) 266-6395.

About the presenter: Charlotte is a freelance graphic designer and digital illustrator. Her art is inspired by nature and stories from her culture, using bold and whimsical shapes and colors to convey these ideas. In her work, you'll see animals and insects, the night sky, family stories, and natural phenomena. She invites viewers to join her in seeing the beauty of the world, whether it's just outside the window or as far away as the stars.

Each fall, Madison Public Library and Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders into library spaces for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-JOPE, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). Beginning shortly after Indigenous Peoples' Day (Monday, October 13), Native folks from different nations lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships.

This year, six presenters representing different Native tribes will lead programs throughout October and November with a focus on Native art, making and handicrafts. Program participants will have the opportunity to try hands-on crafts like beading, collage, and basket-weaving and understand how techniques and approaches vary depending on the tribal traditions guiding them.

This year, presenters represent the Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Oglala Sioux, and Oneida nations. Meet the presenters and sign up for programs at https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/partnerships/initiatives/teejop

If you have questions, please contact community@madisonpubliclibrary.org