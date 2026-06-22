Lazlo Weed

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Bernell's 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Lazlo Weed started two years ago intending to do something really unique—to create something that feels a bit like watching a blues band in a deep-south juke joint in the '50s or '60s. Much of that direction remains, but the band has evolved into something a bit more “amped up” to fit a slightly more modern sensibility–something like John Lee Hooker fronting the Stones.

Info

Bernell's 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music
608-213-1200
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