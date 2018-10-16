press release: After powerful Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson (Woody Harrelson) agrees to be his young rival's running mate, John F. Kennedy (Jeffrey Donovan), despite his extensive legislative experience and shrewd political instincts, he finds himself sidelined in the role of vice president. That all changes when Kennedy is assassinated and Johnson, with his devoted wife Lady Bird (Jennifer Jason Leigh) by his side, is suddenly thrust into the presidency. (2017)

Starring Woody Harrelson, Michael Stahl-David and Jennifer Jason Leigh

Drama, Biography. Rated R. 98 minutes.