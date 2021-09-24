Le Domain Musicale

media release: Marc Vallon and Les Thimmig present Le Domaine Musical

Early works by 20th century composers

Arnold Schönberg: Kammersymphonie op.9

UW Faculty ensemble, direction Scott Teeple

In addition to his teaching responsibilities as professor of music, Bassoon, Marc Vallon is bassoonist for the Wingra Wind Quintet in residence at the School of Music. A native of France, Vallon studied at the Paris National Conservatory where he earned two Premier Prix, one for bassoon studies with Maurice Allard and the other for chamber music with Maurice Bourgue, Myron Bloom, and Christian Lardé.

Marc Vallon was one of the pioneers of the early music movement in the 1980s. He was principal bassoonist with the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra for more than 20 years and performed with other leading early music ensembles such as La Chapelle Royale, Les Arts Florissants, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, and Tafelmusik.

Professor of saxophone Les Thimmig was born March 19, 1943 in Santa Maria, California. His childhood was spent in Joliet, Illinois, where the many opportunities and motivation of the greater Chicago area allowed him to develop his interests in classical performance (clarinet), jazz performance (saxophone), composition (classical and jazz), and conducting. During his collegiate education (B.M. from Eastman, M.M.A. and D.M.A. from Yale; all in composition), he was also active in the freelance performing areas of New York City, Boston, and the connecting areas.

His numerous appearances as soloist include those with Parnassus, New England Conservatory Chamber Orchestra, Boston Musica Viva, Dayton Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony, Orquesta Nacional de Venezuela, and New York Philharmonic. His jazz career has included performances with the orchestras of Woody Herman, Lionel Hampton, Oliver Nelson, and Duke Ellington.