7:30 pm on 11/21-22 & 25 and 2 pm, 11/23. $32 ($10 students).

media release: Le nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) is not only one of Mozart’s most famous masterpieces, but it is arguably one of the great works of western culture. With a sublime score, hilarious comedy, and deeply human characterizations, it never fails to please. Based on Pierre Beaumarchais’ paradigm-changing play, Figaro features realistic portraits of 18th century aristocrats and servants and mirrors the burgeoning revolutionary spirit in France in the 1780s. But it’s the story and the score that really hook us.

Count Almaviva wants to revive the “droit du Seigneur,” the right of a lord to bed a servant’s bride on her wedding night and Susanna, his wife’s maid and confidant, is his current target. Figaro and Susanna, along with the Countess, devise a plan to thwart the Count's advances and expose his inappropriate behavior. Add Mozart’s score, a group of colorful supporting characters, plus additional plot twists and turns into the mix and you have the ingredients for a wonderful, enlightening, and moving theatrical experience.