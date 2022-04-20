media release: The award winning and highly acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord brings their progressive francophone folk movement to Garver. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while enhancing it’s hard-driving soulful music (rooted in the Celtic diaspora) with a broad range of global influences.

All seats general admission. $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Doors at 6:30pm; two sets starting at 7:30pm.

Featuring button accordion, guitar and fiddle, the band’s sound is defined by the hurdy-gurdy, which adds an earthy, rough-hewn flavor to even the most buoyant dance tunes.” — Boston Herald