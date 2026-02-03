The Lead Between the Rhymes tour

× Expand courtesy Pyramidal Productions 'The Lead Between the Rhymes' Wisconsin hip-hop history exhibition. 'The Lead Between the Rhymes' Wisconsin hip-hop history exhibition.

media release: Grand reopening of “The Lead Between the Rhymes: Celebrating Over 50 Years of HipHop Culture in Wisconsin” – An Expanded Wisconsin Hip-Hop Cultural Exhibit. Pyramidal Productions, in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS), is proud to announce the return of “The Lead Between the Rhymes,“ located in the first-floor lobby of the WHS Headquarters building at 816 State St., Madison, WI 53706,Monday, Feb. 2 through Saturday, Feb. 28.

The exhibit will be on display when the headquarters building is open during the following hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m., Pyramidal Productions will host a special presentation and Grand Opening Ceremony, welcoming artists, supporters, and the public to experience this engaging exhibit.

“Rewind the Records” Free Guided Tours: Saturday, Feb. 7,14, 21, 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Length: 30 - 45 minutes

Hip Hop Forum/Panel Discussion & Documentary Trailer Preview: Saturday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m., WHS Auditorium

This new expanded exhibit honors several past UW artists, students, professors and student organizations who partnered with the Madison hip-hop scene to organize the Hip Hop as a Movement Conference & Breakin the Law International Bboy Battles & more.

The exhibit commemorates over 50 years of hip-hop history through the display of an original mural, artifacts and collections acquired to give attendees insight into hip-hop’s dynamic history while providing viewers with an authentic cultural experience. The exhibit further honors the contributions of deejays, emcees, dancers, graffiti artists, producers and cultural leaders who have shaped the identity of hip-hop in Wisconsin.

More than just a tribute to music, “Lead Between the Rhymes: Celebrating Over 50Years of Hip Hop Culture in Wisconsin” recognizes hip-hop as a vital cultural and educational movement.

For a long play experience, on Saturdays throughout February, free “Rewind the Records” guided tours of the exhibit will be offered, led by industry professionals and witnesses of the local hip-hop scene – and the exhibit’s curators - Greg Doby & Menkhu Ara Maat. As participants of the culture, Doby and Ara Maat will share first-hand accounts, as well as their expertise and knowledge - showing tour participants how they Rewind the Records.

On Feb. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m., “Lead Between the Rhymes” curators Ara Maat and Doby will host a Hip Hop Forum & Panel Discussion & Lead Between the Rhymes Documentary Trailer Preview. In addition, on that day there will be a limited-time pop-up display by the Wisconsin Historical Society of African-American founded or led publications and other printed materials representing the power of the written word on view from the society’s collections.

From an impactful exhibit to compelling free programming, join us in honoring the voices that led between the rhymes and built a lasting cultural movement right here in Wisconsin.