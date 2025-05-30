media release: Pyramidal Productions, in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society, presents “The Lead Between the Rhymes” – Wisconsin Hip-Hop Cultural Exhibit on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. at US Bank Plaza, 1 S. Pinckney St., Madison. The pop-up exhibit runs through Friday, Sept. 19.

This new exhibit explores Wisconsin’s dynamic hip-hop culture, illustrated by stories, artifacts and displays. Spanning over 50 years of music, dance, art, and activism, the exhibit puts a spotlight on Madison’s vibrant but often overlooked hip-hop legacy and its influence across the state.

Exhibit Highlights Include:

•Interactive Displays exploring the five foundational elements of hip-hop: DJing, MCing, breakdancing, graffiti art and knowledge.

•A rare and curated collection of artifacts, memorabilia, and visuals chronicling the growth of Wisconsin’s hip-hop scene.

•Educational installations and recorded oral histories from pioneering local artists, promoters and cultural influencers.

•The unveiling of “Madtown Marauders”—a one-of-a-kind 3D lenticular art installation inspired by A Tribe Called Quest’s Midnight Marauders album cover, featuring iconic figures from Madison’s hip-hop community.

The exhibit on display at the History Maker’s Space (1st floor) in the US Bank Building can be viewed from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. The pop-up exhibit runs May 30 through Friday, Sept. 19.