media release:Historian and author Tracey Lee Roberts presents inaugural Half-Hour History Lecture “Lead Mining in Wisconsin: Native Nations to Early Settlers”

Introducing Half-Hour History a new FREE once-a-month lunchtime lecture series featuring engaging presentations on local and regional history. These lectures will take place at the Driftless Historium on the third Wednesday of each month beginning at 1 p.m.

The debut lecture in this new series, “Lead Mining in Wisconsin: Native Nations to Early Settlers” will be presented by historian and author, Tracey Lee Roberts on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Roberts lecture will delve into the complex history of lead mining in the Driftless Region of Wisconsin.

Mining for lead ore was a seasonal occupation of pre-historic groups in the Upper Mississippi River Valley Lead Mine District. Carrying on this tradition through the centuries, the pressure to increase mining operations intensified as French speakers and later Americans came to dominate the trade. This caused clashes between Indigenous Nations and incoming settlers, leading to the removal of Native Americans from their villages and farms.

Tracey Lee Roberts is a retired senior lecturer emeritus from the UW-Platteville. She researches and writes on a variety of topics related to Midwestern History from the 18th through the 20th century. She is currently writing a biography of Henry Dodge, the first Territorial Governor of Wisconsin, and working with the Collections Team at the Galena and US Grant History Museum.

The Mount Horeb Area Historical Society operates the Driftless Historium. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, MHAHS was founded in 1975 to collect, preserve and share the stories of southwestern Dane County.

For more information on “Lead Mining in Wisconsin: Native Nations to Early Settlers,” call 608-437-6486 or visit www.mthorebhistory.org/events. Check the MHAHS website for updates on upcoming Half-Hour History lectures.