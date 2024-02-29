media release: In celebration of Black History Month, the city of Madison Department of Civil Rights, Dane County Office for Equity and Inclusion, and Monona Terrace present the film, LEADERS OF MADISON'S BLACK RENAISSANCE.

This film introduces viewers to nearly 40 of Madison’s most prolific Black leaders and trailblazers in ten different genres as they define what is happening in Madison and what it means to the city’s future. Leaders of Madison's Back Renaissance has received wide praise throughout the city and many are saying it is a “must-see” for all Madisonians concerned about the future of their city. The film has won “Best Documentary” and to date has been selected for viewing in over a dozen national and international film festivals.

Prior to the start of the film there will be a presentation and unveiling of the Black Heritage Stamp featuring civil rights pioneer Constance Baker Motley. There will be a short QnA discussion following the film with the filmmaker, Dr. Charles Taylor.

The event is free and open to the public (subject to venue capacity).

Parking is available in the state owned ramp attached to Monona Terrace. There is a flat rate of $5 after 5 p.m.