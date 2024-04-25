media release: Madison Magnet, the premier community organization dedicated to connecting young professionals in the Madison area, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Leadership Exchange Event scheduled for April 25, 2024. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the serene and picturesque Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The event is open to both members $5 and nonmembers $10 and attendees can register online by visiting madisonmagnet.org/upcoming-events/magnet-leadership-exchange.

The Madison Magnet Leadership Exchange Event aims to provide attendees with valuable insights into navigating the professional landscape of Madison. This exclusive gathering will feature a distinguished panel of Madison Magnet alumni, with discussions led by former Madison Magnet president, Brandon Blackmer.

The esteemed panelists include:

Corinn Ploessl, Director of Organizational Development at AMPED Association Management

Mike Brand, Partner at Kollath CPA

Laura Doolin, Senior Manager of Executive Communications at TruStage

Monica Hickey, Vice President at Ideas That Evoke

The event, sponsored by AMPED Association Management, promises an engaging evening filled with informative discussions and networking opportunities for young professionals eager to advance their careers in Madison.

Brandon Blackmer, former president of Madison Magnet, shared his thoughts on the significance of the organization and the upcoming event:

"I've been a member of Madison Magnet since 2017, initially serving as the membership chair before assuming the role of president from 2020 to 2022. Madison Magnet played a pivotal role in my professional journey by connecting me with invaluable contacts and opportunities. Beyond professional growth, Magnet provided me with a supportive network of like-minded individuals who have become lifelong friends."

Reflecting on the impact of Madison Magnet on his personal life, Brandon continued, "Being a member of Magnet not only accelerated my career but also enriched my personal life. The friendships forged through this organization have made my transition to Madison seamless and enjoyable."

Regarding the upcoming event, Brandon highlighted its significance, stating, "Attendees can expect to gain insights into professional networking strategies and hear firsthand experiences from local leaders who have thrived in Madison's dynamic business landscape. It's an opportunity to learn from the successes and challenges of accomplished professionals paving the way for the next generation of leaders in our community."

About Madison Magnet

Madison Magnet is the premier Young Professionals group in Madison, Wisconsin. The organization aims to connect young professionals from various industries and organizations, empowering them to build relationships, develop professionally, and make a positive impact on the community. Through engaging events and initiatives, Magnet offers valuable opportunities for personal and career growth.