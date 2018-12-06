press release: Thursday, December 6, 2018 , 11:45AM - 1PM , Coliseum Bar Madison 232 E Olin Ave.

Join Leading with Power for our December Power Lunch for good food, great men and an inspiring message.

Your first lunch is free! So grab a friend and register here!

Keith Tompkins is the founder of Leading with Power. He has a special message prepared for all of the men in the room. He will reveal some of the revelations he has had in his own life. He will share the lessons he learned from the IRONMAN and from the journey of starting Leading With Power.

Leading with Power's mission is to build up and connect men to become better servant leaders at home, work, and community. We believe men should be in charge of making their own decisions for growth and improvement in their lives. We are not meant to be the church and we are not the faithless. Our Madison LWP group is based on timeless Christian principles of leadership and balance. Our group is present to stoke the flames in men's hearts to help them become the best versions of themselves they can be. LWP is designed to provide a comfortable, worry free, and non-judgemental venue and environment that’s positive and uplifting.