press release: Join us for our November Power Lunch for good food, great men and an inspiring message. Your first lunch is free! So grab a friend and register here!

Doug Stampfli is a professional educator and owner of Stampfli Coaching services, LLC and Dialogue with Doug, which provides positive leadership, emotional intelligence, and alignment training to help leaders, teams, and businesses bring out their best!

Doug's speaking topic is The Leverage of Alignment.

Have you ever felt like you were 'in the zone'? When your life flowed easily and you didn't even know why? What if you could deliberately tune-in to that feeling of connection more often on a daily basis? Here's some good news...YOU CAN!

Be prepared for a high-energy, interactive presentation designed to help empower and inspire you to become more aware of the creative potential, joy and satisfaction available to you in every moment you choose.

Leading with Power's Mission is to build up and connect men to become better servant leaders at home, work, and community. We believe men should be in charge of making their own decisions for growth and improvement in their lives. We are not meant to be the church and we are not the faithless. Our Madison LWP group is based on timeless Christian principles of leadership and balance. Our group is present to stoke the flames in men's hearts to help them become the best versions of themselves they can be. LWP is designed to provide a comfortable, worry free, and non-judgemental venue and environment that’s positive and uplifting.