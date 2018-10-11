press release: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 11:45AM - 1PM, Coliseum Bar Madison 232 E Olin Ave.

Join us for our October Power Lunch for good food, great men and an inspiring message.

Your first lunch is free! Register here!

John Peterson will be joining us in October to speak about Champion Leadership. John is in the US Wrestling Hall of Fame and is a member of the Athletes in Action Hall of Faith. He was a Member of U.S. National Team 1971-80 (Freestyle Wrestling) while securing a Silver Medal in the 1972 Olympics and a Gold Medal in the 1976 Olympics along with a number of other World Championship Top Three Finishes. John has been heavily involved with Athletes in Action and Campus Crusade for Christ. John is married and has 5 children and 6 grandchildren.

Leading with Power's Mission is to build up and connect men to become better servant leaders at home, work, and community. We believe men should be in charge of making their own decisions for growth and improvement in their lives. We are not meant to be the church and we are not the faithless. Our Madison LWP group is based on timeless Christian principles of leadership and balance. Our group is present to stoke the flames in men's hearts to help them become the best versions of themselves they can be. LWP is designed to provide a comfortable, worry free, and non-judgemental venue and environment that’s positive and uplifting.