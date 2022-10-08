Leaf Magic

media release: Saturday, October 8, 10 am - 11 am, Lakeview Library; Saturday, October 22, 1 pm - 2:30 pm, Warner Park

This is a two-part event done in partnership with the Lakeview Library and Wild Warner. Part one will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 10 am at Lakeview Library. Kids will make leaf prints, collages and learn different leaves and trees at this fun one hour session. Bring your favorite leaf to this session for identification and fun. Registration is not required. Just show up at the Lakeview Library at 2845 N Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704.

Part two takes place at Warner Park and starts at the rainbow shelter at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704. Naturalist Kathlean Wolf from Wild Warner will guide the kids through the park as we explore different leaves and trees. Why do leaves turn color? What leaves stay on the trees the longest? What kinds of wildlife depend on trees for shelter? Join us as we explore the natural world of leaves and trees at the park. A snack will be served. Please register. Both events are Free!