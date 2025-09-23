media release: Changes are coming to fall leaf pickup in Verona. This year, the city’s Department of Public Works will start using a brand-new leaf vacuum truck to collect leaves more efficiently and help keep our waterways clean.

To introduce the new truck, the City is teaming up with the Verona Public Library for a kid-friendly Wisconsin Stormwater Week event on Tuesday, September 23, from 6:00–7:30 p.m. in the Verona Public Library parking lot.

Come check out the new truck! Public Works staff will be there to show how it works, explain the new leaf pickup guidelines, and answer questions. The most important thing to remember is leaves should be piled on the lawn behind the curb, not in the street.

Friends from AECOM, the City’s engineering consultant, will also be on hand to share how keeping leaves out of the street protects water quality. Removing leaves before it rains can reduce phosphorus in stormwater by up to 80%. Keeping leaves out of the street helps protect Verona’s Badger Mill Creek and Upper Sugar River watersheds.

Attendees will also have a chance to help name the new truck. Suggestions will be collected during the event and announced later this fall. The event will also feature giveaways and treats for kids, including candy, crayons, pencils, and fun Public Works–themed swag.

Find more Wisconsin Stormwater Week events at https://ripple-effects.com/WI- stormwater-week