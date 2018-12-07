Leafy Greens
Wil-Mar Center 953 Jenifer St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $4 admission.
press release: Madison's Lisa Johnson (guitar, vocals) and Ben Doran (vocals, hammered dulcimer) form the core of Leafy Greens. They will be joined by Joe Loesch (banjo) and possibly some surprise guests. Their performances include instrumentals, as well as traditional, contemporary and original songs. Some seasonal tunes will be included.
