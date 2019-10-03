RSVP for Leafy Shrubs

Google Calendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Leafy shrubs make up a big part of the woody plants that are found in yards, and can range in size from less than 3 feet to over 12 feet. Improper placement not only creates a maintenance headache, but the shrub is never able to display its attributes. We will discuss the attributes of different shrubs, along with where to use them and how to maintain them. Instructor: Paul Drobot, Perennial Landscapes

Time: 6:30-8pm, Thursday, October 10

Registration Deadline: Thursday, October 3

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Leafy Shrubs - 2019-10-03 00:00:00