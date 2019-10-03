RSVP for Leafy Shrubs

press release: Leafy shrubs make up a big part of the woody plants that are found in yards, and can range in size from less than 3 feet to over 12 feet. Improper placement not only creates a maintenance headache, but the shrub is never able to display its attributes. We will discuss the attributes of different shrubs, along with where to use them and how to maintain them. Instructor: Paul Drobot, Perennial Landscapes

Time: 6:30-8pm, Thursday, October 10

Registration Deadline: Thursday, October 3

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member