RSVP for League of Women Voters of Dane County Centennial Celebration

press release: We hope you will plan to join us for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the League of Women Voters in the nation, in Wisconsin, and in Dane County. Formed 100 years ago when woman suffrage organizations achieved their goal, LWV is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. For 100 years, the League in Dane County has been observing government, educating the community on civic issues, helping to craft public policy, questioning candidates and sharing their answers with the public. For 100 years we have been helping to make democracy work.

Purchase tickets by March 19!

March 28, 5:30 to 10 p.m., The Park Hotel Madison, 22 South Carroll St.

Appetizers, music, dinner, cake, program, dancing! Fabu, the former poet laureate of Madison will present a poem commissioned for the occasion.

Our keynote speaker, Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, was the first (and only) black president of the League of Women Voters. Her new book is The Untold Story of Women of Color in the League of Women Voters.

Details about the evening

5:30–6:30 p.m.

Registration is in the mezzanine outside the Banquet Hall.

Join friends at the Top of the Park for appetizers. Enjoy the spectacular views of Madison while listening to violin music performed by Briana Ware. Cash bar.

Dr. Jefferson-Jenkins’ book will be for sale, and the author will be available to sign.

6:30–8:30 p.m.

Dinner in the Banquet Hall, followed by our program.

Emcee Melanie Ramey will preside.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will read a proclamation in honor of our centennial.

Fabu, former poet laureate of Madison, will present a poem commissioned for the occasion.

Keynote speaker Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins will speak to the past, present, and future of the League of Women Voters.

8:45–10 p.m.

Return to the Top of the Park to hear music and dance! D.J. Clinton Scott, CEO of Grown Folks Music, will spin tunes to move to. Let’s CELEBRATE!