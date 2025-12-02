LWVDC Holiday Soiree

media release: LWVDC is celebrating our Holiday Soiree and Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, in not one, but three big ways this year!

First, your donation to our End of Year Fundraiser, will be TRIPLE matched due to a contribution from a generous donor. Our goal is $50,000 and we have raised just over $20,000 so far. Donations can be made online at: lwvdanecounty.org/donate

Or, you can go down to Raygun, at 670 State St., Madison. (The old Paul’s Books) and pick up one our new t-shirts. We began collaborating several months ago to come up with a design that we feel represents the LWVDC–Voting is My Superpower. We will have members providing voter and membership information from 2-4 p.m. at Raygun, so come say “hi.” You will also be able to scan our QR code during that time to donate. Raygun will donate a portion of the t-shirt sales both in store and on their website: www.raygunsite.com Please note, the shirts will not be available until Dec. 2.

We're ending the day with our biggest event,our Holiday Soiree/Giving Tuesday Trivia night at Delta Beer Lab (DBL), 167 E Badger Rd., Fitchburg. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m., and we will have a holiday photo station–don’t forget to share and tag us on social media–food, and voter and membership information. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. with team building, and prizes will be awarded to the winning team! Delta Beer Lab offers beer, homemade sodas, cocktails, mocktail, pizza and snacks. They will donate portion of the days sales to LWVDC. We will also have some free snacks available. And don’t forget to wear your ugly holiday sweater! Again, you can donate with our QR code at this event. The event is open to the public and we encourage you to come out, bring a friend, support the LWVDC and, most of all, have some holiday fun!