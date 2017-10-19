RSVP for League of Women Voters State Issues Briefing

press release: Saturday, October 28, 2017 / 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM, Madison College Truax Main Campus 1701 Wright St.

REGISTER BY OCTOBER 19!

AGENDA

8:30 Doors Open

9:00 Welcome and Introductions

9:10 Keynote Speaker - Attorney Glorily A. López on Current Issues on Immigration

10:15 Morning Breakout Sessions

Update on WI Gerrymandering Lawsuit – Professor David Canon, UW-Madison

Diversifying League Membership and Services

Voter Services: Projects for the 2018 Elections

11:30 Lunch with Featured Speaker on Poverty

12:50 Afternoon Breakout Sessions

Overview of Critical Water Issues in Wisconsin – Rebecca Power, UW-Extension

League Transformation: Preparing the League for Its Second Century

New Members and New Leagues around Wisconsin

2:00 Summary and Next Steps - Dialogue with State LWV Board and Staff

2:30 Adjourn

Park in the Madison College Visitor Parking Lot located between Hoffman St (to the West) and Wright St (to the East). Enter the main Truax Building on Wright Street. Once inside, follow the signs to the conference room.