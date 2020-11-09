ONLINE: League of Women of Wisconsin Voters State Issues Briefing

press release: Please join us during the week of November 9, 2020, as members and friends of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin gather virtually over three nights and one morning meeting to share advocacy updates on issues related to the League’s three central policy areas: Natural Resources, Social Policy and Government. Learn how you can take action on state policy positions at the local level. Join us for conversations on systemic racism and the unequally felt social impacts of COVID-19. Please save the dates shared below. Program updates with speaker announcements will soon be available.

Issues Briefing - League in Action Webinar Series

Over the course of one week, LWVWI will present three separate one-hour webinars, each devoted to updates and information on active issues related to our core positions, as well as a closing session on Issues Briefing Saturday, November 14.

Monday, November 9, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Advocacy for Natural Resources Policy - Focus on Water Quality and Health-related Issues

Tuesday, November 10, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Advocacy for Social Policy - A Conversation on Systemic Racism

Thursday, November 12, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Advocacy for Government Policy - Focus on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, Redistricting and an Election Debrief

Saturday, November 14, 10 - 11:30 a.m.

Concluding Session: Issues Briefing will conclude with a virtual meeting featuring a panel discussion on the unequal impacts of COVID-19.