× Expand Lucas Huseman Leah Brooke on stage. Leah Brooke

media release: Dark, bluesy, jazzy, pop-rock delivered with a sprinkle of nerdy dry humor and a touch of awkward charismatic charm (just a touch). Leah Brooke is an enigmatic performing artist bearing stripped-down, bare-bones electric guitar, percussive elements, and soul-snatching vocals. Her songs are raw, exposed nerves offered to listening ears as tokens of tortured gratitude and good-natured cynicism