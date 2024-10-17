Leah Elson

media release: Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival

There Are (No) Stupid Questions … in Science was born from Leah Elson’s popular web series, 60 Seconds of Science, wherein her avid followers, from all around the world, suggest topics to be explained within sixty seconds. 

In the vein of Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil DeGrasse Tyson and The Complete Manual of Things That Might Kill You: A Guide to Self Diagnosis for Hypochondriacs by Jen Bilik, There Are (No) Stupid Questions … in Science provides easy-to-understand and delightfully cheeky explanations for scientific and medical quandaries, and is appropriate for everyone from those with no prior scientific knowledge to colleagues in the scientific field.

In conversation with Andrew Hanus.

