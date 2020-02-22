press release: Leah Evans’ thematic focus is the ways in which people impact their environment and, in turn, how the environment affects people. The pieces are influenced by aerial photography, maps, and satellite imagery, but are not always based on specific places. Mining, agriculture, water use and treatment, nuclear power, residential development, and oil extraction are frequent subjects of her work and are meant as visual reminders of changes humans create in the land. Similarly, components of her work demonstrate the influence of nature on human constructs, such as a river changing its course, thereby causing a shift in property divisions, and shifting coastlines due to climate change.