ONLINE: Hot Mic: Reactions to a World Unbalanced

press release: For over a year now, Rev. Dr. Alex Gee has brought many special guests and his own commentary on issues that impact the Black community and non-Black allies in these sessions. Now Dr. Gee wants to take a moment to offer an interactive forum for questions about the issues important in our world right now related to racial justice.

Do you wonder how African Americans are viewing the injustices in our society? How can we be allies that keep moving toward meaningful change? Bring your questions and join us for this raw and unfiltered conversation with Dr. Gee. Plus, we will discuss opportunities to take action and get involved in the community.

Register through Zoom to join the live webinar or watch and interact on the Justified Anger Facebook page.