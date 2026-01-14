media release: Amidst a landscape of increasing social and political division, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is proud to host a special community screening of the provocative documentary "LEAP OF FAITH" on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

The event will take place at the Verona Public Library in the Community Room. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with the screening beginning promptly at 10:00 a.m. Following the film, attendees will have the unique opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session via Zoom with the film’s director, Nicholas Ma.

About the Film

Leap of Faith follows twelve diverse Christian leaders—five women and seven men—as they participate in a series of boundary-breaking retreats in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Led by Michael Gulker of The Colossian Forum, these leaders navigate the most contentious issues of our time. The film captures their struggle to maintain a common belief in love and kindness while facing deep-seated divisions, ultimately asking the question: Can we disagree and still belong to each other?

"This film is an inspiring and provocative exploration of what it looks like to build bonds across differences," says Eric Holmer, Faith Formation Coordinator at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. "We are thrilled to bring this conversation to the Madison and Verona communities to explore how we can find fellowship in a divided world."

Admission: FREE (made possible by a generous grant from the Good Shepherd Foundation)

About Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Good Shepherd is a vibrant faith community with campuses in Madison and Verona, Wisconsin, dedicated to practicing welcome, forgiveness and service to others while fostering inclusive environments for difficult and necessary conversations.

About the Director

Nicholas Ma is an award-winning filmmaker and producer known for his work on the documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (about Fred Rogers). In Leap of Faith, Ma brings his characteristic empathy and insight to the exploration of faith and conflict resolution.