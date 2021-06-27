press release: Is your child ready to lose the training wheels? Are you tired of running up and down the sidewalk? Learn easy, hands-on techniques to get your child riding solo on two wheels! This innovative approach includes balancing, gliding, pedaling. Participants receive instruction from volunteers and then practice what they've learned with the help of a parent or grown up on a closed course. Developed in collaboration with City of Madison Department of Traffic Engineering bicycle safety educators, Learn 2 Ride is a Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association (WPRA) Silver Star Award Winning program.

Every participant receives a free bike helmet, helmet fitting, instruction and practice time. Participants must bring their own bike and an active, participating adult! This event fills up fast, sign up early! See what happens - check out this video! watch Learn 2 Ride Video by Alex Connelly

Sessions:

Sunday, 5/23 at Warner Park, ages 4 - 12, Times slots are 8:30-10am, 9-10:30am, 10:15-11:45am, 10:45am-2:15pm

Sunday, 6/27 at Memorial High School, ages 4 - 12, Times slots are 8:30-10am, 9-10:30am, 10:15-11:45am, 10:45-12:15pm

Fee: $15/MMSD Resident, $30/Non-Resident

