media release: Begins August 12, 2025, children age 6-10 with responsible adult.

Meets 2nd + 4th Tuesday monthly, 3:00-4:00 pm.,(except Dec.23), Goodwill Community Room, 901 N. Sherman Ave, Madison

American history, holidays, patriotic songs, crafts.

For reservations, more information email Tara: tara.learnaboutamerica@gmail. com.