Learn about Festge Springs

media release: Black Earth Creek Watershed Association (BECWA) event.

April 25, 10am - 2pm

Meeting place: Ice Age Trail Alliance Mammoth's Back Parking Area, 8376 Stagecoach Rd, Cross Plains, WI 53528, USA

Join us to learn about the Festge Springs Complex. Located on the Ice Age Trail, this group of springs double the flow of Black Earth Creek and provide cold, clean water that supports the creek health creek health and sustain the trout fishery. Come anytime between 10 am and 2 pm We will have exhibits, guided walks and a short hike to of the springs.

For event questions and to RSVP (appreciated - not necessary), email us at: festgesprings@gmail.com

Please wear appropriate footwear.