media release: ENJOY BIRD AND NATURE ADVENTURES

Join the FUN Outdoors with Madison FUN Friends of Urban Nature Bird and Nature Adventures! Enjoy free, family friendly, educational naturalist guided Bird and Nature Adventures every week year round in nearby urban parks and natural areas. Learn about fascinating nature topics, meet other nature lovers, and connect with local nature groups for more great activities! Outings are co-sponsored by Madison FUN Friend of Urban Nature Parks and Partner Groups. Kids under 18 must be supervised. No registration required unless noted, rain or shine unless dangerous, no pets.

"Learn about Maple Syruping" at Aldo Leopold Nature Center/Edna Taylor, 330 Femrite Drive. Meet at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center parking lot area, water and bathrooms available. Join Naturalist Stephanie Briand for a free, fun and family friendly hike to learn how sap rises in trees with cool nights and warmer days and the history and science of maple syruping. Check out the Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor Facebook pages and post pictures and comments! Free, welcoming, diverse, fairly accessible, family friendly, educational, no registration required, no pets. Kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fourth Saturday Every Month Guided Bird and Nature Adventures at ALNC/Edna Taylor are co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Wild Ones, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. See their websites and Facebook pages for updates and more activities! Contact 608-698-0104