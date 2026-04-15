Learn About Plain Language

media release: The League of Women Voters of Dane County will present a workshop on plain language, Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., at Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N High Point Rd.

Mia Ljung, UW Extension community development educator for Winnebago and Outagamie Counties, will present the workshop.

Learn to speak and write clearly. Among the many benefits of using plain language are:

• The person sharing information is better understood, including by

-People with cognitive challenges

-People whose primary language is not English

-People who are sick, tired or distracted

• Plain language in presentations, discussions and advertising prevents confusion

• All people better understand legal, legislative, medical and other specialized information

Everyone is welcome to come in person or via Zoom.

Meeting ID: 309 007 0208

Passcode: join