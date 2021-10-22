ONLINE: Learn About Slime Molds

press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Slime molds aren't technically fungi, but often get considered in that same realm due to their similar biology. Learn about what makes them so interesting with this presentation! Kathleen Thompson is currently studying mycorrhizal fungi in the Botany Department of UW and is on the board of the Madison Mycological Society. Brought to you as part of the Wisconsin Science Festival.