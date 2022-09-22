Learn about Weeds in Vegetable and Flower Gardens

press release: Join Rooted and UW-Extension at Aldo Leopold Park for this free workshop to learn about common weeds that show up in an annual vegetable garden. Learn their effects and different management strategies for dealing with different weeds. Examples will be shown in demonstration plots at the local community garden so that participants can learn how to identify the different annual and perennial weeds they may face in the future.

No equipment is needed. This is a family-friendly event and children should be accompanied by an adult during the event.

Advanced registration is requested. REGISTER ONLINE or (608) 266-4711

The Learning Series features educational events, hands-on workshops, and informational stories about projects, people, activities, and initiatives. Attend a workshop, read about a new initiative, take a guided park tour and more. The Learning Series is free to all, thanks to the Madison Parks Foundation.

Rooted supports Community Gardens around the City of Madison and has coordinated with Madison Parks to find instructors to lead this and other Learning Series events this summer. Instructor Lisa Johnson works with UW-Extension.