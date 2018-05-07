press release: Learn hands-only CPR with training from Fitch-Rona EMS paramedics at the Verona Public Library on Monday, May 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. Seventy percent of out-of-the hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. Statistically speaking, if you’re called on to give CPR in an emergency, you’ll probably be trying to save the life of someone you love. In as little as 15 minutes, EMS paramedics can teach you how to do hands-only CPR and use an automated external defibrillator.

This training is free and open to the public.