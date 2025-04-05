media release: Join AMASIAN for a Day of Adventure: Learn, Explore, Eat in Chinatown!

Get ready for an unforgettable cultural experience as we take a chartered bus to Chicago’s vibrant Chinatown!

When: Saturday, April 5th, 2025

Departure: 9:00 AM from Dutch Mill Park & Ride US - 12/18, exit 266; North on US 51 (Stoughton Rd.)

Return: Around 9:30 PM to Madison Dutch Mill Park & Ride

What’s in Store?

Fun-filled bus ride with entertaining games, red envelopes, a 50/50 drawing, beverages, and snacks to keep you energized!

Delicious Noon Tea/Dim Sum at the renowned Triple Crown Restaurant—a culinary treat not to be missed!

Explore Chinatown at your own pace! Take part in our scavenger hunt! Stroll through Chinatown Square, shop for unique finds, or belt out your favorite tunes at No. 18 Karaoke! Map will be provided day of event.

Last-minute shopping at 88 Marketplace—stock up on Asian groceries, snacks, and gifts before heading home.

Trip Itinerary:

• 9:00 AM: Depart from Dutch Mill Park & Ride

• 11:45 AM: Arrive at Chinatown Gateway

• 12:00 PM: Tea/Dim Sum at Triple Crown Restaurant

• 1:30 - 4:30 PM: Free time to explore Chinatown, Chinatown Square, or other locations noted on map (that will be provided)

• 4:45 PM: Board the bus at the top of Chinatown Gateway for 88 Marketplace - bus leaves at 5:00 PM

• 6:45 PM: Depart 88 Marketplace for Madison

• 9:00-9:30 PM: Arrive back in Madison

🎟 Reserve Your Spot Now! Seats are limited, so don’t wait! Tickets are $150.00 General Admission and $100.00 for Business Members.

For more details on our Business Membership or this event, contact join@amasian.life.

Come Learn, Explore, and Eat with AMASIAN in Chinatown—it’s a trip you won’t want to miss!

Disclosure: Participants must be 21 years of age; Alcoholic drinks are not included once you leave the bus. We recommend that you arrive to the Park and Ride by 8:45 AM - the bus will leave at 9 AM. Tickets are first come, first serve and tax-deductible. AMASIAN is not responsible if participant does not get to the chartered bus on time, when leaving 88 Marketplace to return back to Madison.