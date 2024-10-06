Learn to Geocache

Have you ever wanted to be a modern day treasure hunter? Try geocaching! Geocaching involves using a GPS coordinates to location a hidden container. Our course will involve a brief overview of geocaching, instruction on using the GPS units, and then time to go try out your new skill around the park! All equipment will be provided.

We recommend that teams be four or fewer individuals. You only need to register one person from your team.

Cost: $15 per team

Age: All (children under 18 must be chaperoned by an adult)