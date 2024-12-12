Learn to Grow Native Plants

Native plants have tremendous water quality benefits and increase habitat and food sources for pollinators. Learning to grow your own plants can help reduce the cost of adding native plants to your yard and is a fun way to learn more about the plants. This workshop will include an indoor talk that provides an overview of how to grow native plants and hands-on preparation of winter sowing seeds and transplanting seedlings. Participants will be start one species of plants during the workshop and take take additional seeds home to grow.

Please bring a clean and empty milk jug for the workshop.

Age: 14 and up

Cost: $15 per person

Registration is required.