Learn How To Scan Your Prints, Color Slides & Negatives

press release: Do you have family or other important photographs, color transparency slides, or negatives that you want to digitize so that they are preserved and shared? Edit them with digital technology? If so, this class is for you.

Join Professional photographer Sean Lamb as he guides you through the issues in reflective vs transparency scanning, file formats, and scanner resolution on a flatbed scanner. Learn how to use VueScan, a low cost but full-featured scanning program that supports 100’s of different scanners, including some that are no longer supported by the scanner’s manufacturer. The class will also cover methods to scan originals that are too large to be scanned at once.

Date & Time: 9:00 am - Noon, Saturday, August 13, 2022, PhotoMidwest, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212, Madison WI. ADA accessible.

Price: $50.00

Free convenient parking in our adjacent parking lot. Limited to 10 students maximum in this hand-on class.